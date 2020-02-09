Man critical after being shot twice in McComb, police searching for shooter

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot twice in McComb.
The McComb Police Department said that the shooting happened Saturday just after 9 p.m. on Edgar Street.
The victim is 41 year old Duwaun Keith Gatlin. He was shot twice, once in the abdomen and once in the left arm.
He was taken to Southwest Medical Center, where he is in ICU.
Gatlin said that he was on Edgar Street when he was shot by a black man that was accompanied by a white woman.
Anyone that has any information on this shooting should contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3023 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-003.
