JSU holds off Alcorn State, 10-0 in SWAC

Senior Marneisha Hamer scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. The Memphis native also grabbed seven rebounds and four blocks. Freshman and Lanier High School product Keshuna Luckett added nine points and went 4-for-6 at the free-throw line. JSU shot 47.3 percent (26-for-55) from the field while holding Alcorn to 37.8 percent (28-for-74) from the field.