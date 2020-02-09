JSU holds off Alcorn State, 10-0 in SWAC

JACKSON, Miss. - Four Lady Tigers scored in double digits and Jackson State completed the regular-season sweep over rival Alcorn State 76-66 Saturday afternoon in Southwestern Athletic Conference action from the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center.
JSU is now winners of 11 in a row and is 12-8 overall and 10-0 in the SWAC, while Alcorn falls to 9-13 and 5-5 in conference play.
Senior Kaisah Lucky scored 14 points, including 11-for-14 shooting from the charity stripe to lead the Lady Tigers. The Brooklyn, New York native also handed out a game-high six assists and recorded three steals. Junior Ameshya Williams dropped 14 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field. The 6-foot-4 Gulfport, Mississippi product also added a game-high nine rebounds.
Senior Marneisha Hamer scored 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. The Memphis native also grabbed seven rebounds and four blocks. Freshman and Lanier High School product Keshuna Luckett added nine points and went 4-for-6 at the free-throw line. JSU shot 47.3 percent (26-for-55) from the field while holding Alcorn to 37.8 percent (28-for-74) from the field.
The Lady Tigers dominated in front of the basket and outscored the Lady Braves 38-24 in the paint and added 38 rebounds.
JSU returns to action Monday and hosts Southern at 4 p.m.
