Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 37 points, including two free throws in overtime to give Alabama a lead that would stand, and the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 105-102 to end a three-game losing streak. Alabama improved to 13-10 overall and 5-5 in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide rallied after trailing by 12 points early in the second half. Georgia fell to 12-11 overall and 2-8 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have lost six of their last seven games and have lost double-digit leads in their last three losses. Sahvir Wheeler scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds had 20 points.