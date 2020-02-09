Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — J'Von McCormick hit a floater with 0.1 second left in overtime to lift No. 11 Auburn to a 91-90 win over No. 18 LSU in a dramatic Southeastern Conference showdown .Auburn rallied from a 14-point second half deficit and moved into a tie with LSU for the league lead. It's Auburn's third overtime win in the last four games and this one took 18 3-pointers. LSU dropped both its games this week, including a 99-90 defeat at Vanderbilt.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Not known for being expressive, Jrue Holiday couldn’t help himself when he got hot at the ideal time. Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 124-117. The key three broke a 108-all tie with 2:26 remaining. When the forward hit another 3-pointer for a 118-110 lead, Holiday let loose with a spirited scream.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six assists to lead Mississippi State to an 80-70 win over Vanderbilt. Perry was 7 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 9 at the free throw line. Nick Weatherspoon added a season-high 21 points for the Bulldogs. Saben Lee had 20 points for Vanderbilt and Ejike Obinna had 12.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 23 points and sparked Mississippi to what proved to be an insurmountable early lead as the Rebels defeated Florida 68-51. Devontae Shuler and KJ Buffen scored 14 points apiece as Ole Miss won consecutive league games for the first time and snapped a two-game winning streak by the Gators. Buffen had a team-high nine rebounds, while Shuler added a game-high five assists. Florida was led by Keyontae Johnson and Kerry Blackshear Jr. with 16 and 11 points, respectively. The Gators trailed 21-8 after nine minutes, 33-27 at halftime and did not cut the margin to single digits in the final 10 minutes.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kira Lewis Jr. scored a career-high 37 points, including two free throws in overtime to give Alabama a lead that would stand, and the Crimson Tide beat Georgia 105-102 to end a three-game losing streak. Alabama improved to 13-10 overall and 5-5 in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide rallied after trailing by 12 points early in the second half. Georgia fell to 12-11 overall and 2-8 in the SEC. The Bulldogs have lost six of their last seven games and have lost double-digit leads in their last three losses. Sahvir Wheeler scored a career-high 24 points to lead the Bulldogs. Rayshaun Hammonds had 20 points.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Carson Williams scored 24 points and his layup with 1:53 remaining gave Western Kentucky the lead en route to a 75-72 win over Southern Mississippi. Josh Anderson had 16 points for Western Kentucky, which has won seven in a row at home. Jared Savage added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Justice had 12 points. LaDavius Draine had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Gabe Watson added 16 points and seven assists. Tyler Stevenson had 14 points.