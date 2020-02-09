Flooding, Strong Storms Monday through Wednesday

ALERT DAYS ISSUED FOR MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY... We’ve had a beautiful Spring like ending to the weekend as highs surged into the lower 70s. Unfortunately, the warmer weather is happening in advance of our next storm system that will bring widespread rain Monday through Wednesday night, including a significant risk for flooding and strong storms. On average, we’re expecting 4-6 inches in Central Mississippi with the potential for locally higher amounts. In addition to the flask flooding threat, strong to severe storms are possible both Monday and Wednesday. For Monday, damaging straight line wind is the primary threat. Wednesday threats include damaging wind along with the chance for a few tornadoes. Stay with WLBT and Fox 40 for the latest forecast updates.