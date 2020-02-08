2 teens killed after 3 vehicle accident in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have died following a three vehicle accident in Copiah County.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday on US 51 just north of the Hazelhurst City Limits.
According to preliminary reports, it began when 17-year-old Mykol Agustin of Crystal Springs crossed the centerline in his Chevrolet Sonic.
After crossing the centerline, he sideswiped a Chevrolet Cruze which was being driven by 19-year-old Dyshawn Brent, also of Crystal Springs.
Agustin then crashed head on into a Toyota Camry, which was being driven by 19-year-old Georian Myrick of Clinton.
Myrick and Agustin would both die as a result of their injuries.
MHP reports that neither of them were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Brent was not injured in the accident.
There were no other passengers in any of the vehicles.
