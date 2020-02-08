Proposed bill could change the Mississippi state flag

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - A proposed bill aims to change the current state flag in Mississippi.
The legislation proposed by Representative Bryant Clark would replace the state flag with one of two new designs. The two designs have not been created.
According to House Bill 39, the two designs must not include the design of the confederate battle flag that the state now has.
If the bill is passed, the two designs will be presented to the legislature before the end of 2020.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.