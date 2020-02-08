NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes in Leake County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe storms touch down in the central Mississippi Wednesday, and the National Weather Service is surveying the damage.
The National Weather Service confirmed two more EF1 tornadoes in Leake County bring the state count to 9.
The first tornado crossed Highway 25 and moved along the Pearl River Bottom snapping several trees. It moved northeast to Pleasant Hill Road where is caused a chicken house to collapse. Estimated winds peaked at 100 mph.
The second tornado touched down along Highway 488 and snapped tree limbs. It moved northeastward to Charley Springs Road where is caused a mobile home to break from tie downs completely destroying the home. The maximum estimated wind speed was around 100 mph.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.