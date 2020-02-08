JPD: Man arrested after trying to sell cocaine within 1,500 feet of a church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police have arrested a 42-year-old man and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
The arrest happened Friday and, according to police, within 1,500 feet of a church
After Charles Shoemate was arrested, the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at his home in the 1100 block of Palmyra Street.
There they found cocaine, marijuana, items used for distribution and approximately $5,000 cash.
Shoemate also had active foreign warrants with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.
