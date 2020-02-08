Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 21, JJ Redick added 18 points and the New Orleans Pelicans hung on to beat the Chicago Bulls 125-119. Williamson had nine points as New Orleans outscored Chicago 31-19 in the third quarter to break open the game. The Pelicans led by as much as 27 and withstood a big run down the stretch by the Bulls' backups to come away with the win after back-to-back losses. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 22 points. Chandler Hutchison scored 16 to go with eight rebounds, and Adam Mokoka added 15 points — all in the fourth quarter. The rookie was even serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants in the closing minute as the Bulls whittled away the lead.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rickea Jackson had 14 points and nine rebounds as No. 8 Mississippi State defeated No. 23 Tennessee 72-55 for its fifth straight win. The Lady Vols were playing without leading scorer Rennia Davis. Tennessee officials said Davis was recovering from the flu and hadn’t participated in any team activities since playing in a 69-48 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Davis averages 18.1 points to rank second in the Southeastern Conference. Rae Burrell made her first start of the season in place of Davis and collected 20 points and 10 rebounds.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Sabrina Haines scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, Chasity Patterson added 11 points and No. 15 Kentucky beat Alabama 66-62. Jaida Roper had 10 points for Kentucky, which scored 21 points off 17 Alabama turnovers. The Wildcats were without Rhyne Howard, averaging a team-best 23.2 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game. Howard tied a school record with 43 points at Alabama on Jan. 9. Jasmine Walker led Alabama with 17 points and seven rebounds.
HOUSTON (AP) — Caleb Mills had 18 points, Quentin Grimes added 15 and No. 25 Houston defeated Tulane 75-62. Nate Hinton added 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for Houston. The Cougars bounced back after losing to Cincinnati, 64-62, its 15th consecutive victory when following a loss. Teshaun Hightown had 17 points, K.J. Lawson added 13 and Nobal Days scored 10 to lead the Green Wave. Tulane lost its sixth straight.
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Iran Bennett tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds and Marshall did not allow a point over the final six minutes as the Thundering Herd defeated Southern Mississippi 72-58. Taevion Kinsey had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Marshall. Jarrod West added 14 points and five steals. Marko Sarenac had 12 points. Leonard Harper-Baker had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles. Gabe Watson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Mylik Wilson made the go-ahead jumper with two seconds remaining as Louisiana-Lafayette overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Georgia State 80-78. Jalen Johnson had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Cedric Russell also scored 17 and Wilson finished with 16 points for the Ragin' Cajuns. Kane Williams and Justin Roberts had 17 points each for the Panthers. Jalen Thomas had 14 points and seven rebounds.