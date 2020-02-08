Health clinic offers free HIV testing during National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Do you know your HIV status?
If you live in Jackson, you definitely want to know especially if you're sexually active.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Capital City has the fourth highest rate of HIV in the nation.
One health organization is working to combat it.
"Relationships, families, partnerships, all of the above it affects it," said Jeffery Turner Basileus of the Beta Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Turner took the free HIV test offered by Open Arms Healthcare Center to confirm his negative status.
Their Mobile Clinic was stationed at Smith Park from 10 a.m.- 3p.m.
His fraternity, including members of Jackson State University’s Upsilon Epsilon Chapter, is participating in the National Black HIV/ AIDS Awareness Day even to encourage others to know their status.
"Letting people know they need to understand their status," added Turner. "They need to know the effects that is has on our actual community".
Plebotomist Luandrea Watson administers the Rapid HIV test and in just minutes you have the results.
Omegas, who took the test during our time at the Smith Park location, tested negative.
Open Arms is the clinical Division of My Brother's Keeper.
The organization started the First National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
“Jackson Mississippi has the second highest rate of STIs and that’s not compartmentalized in any race, gender or age,” said Deja Abdul Haqq, the Development Director with My Brother’s Keeper and Open Arms Healthcare Center. “The city has the second highest rate of STIs. The city has the fourth highest of HIV. So the City of Jackson all of it needs to be concerned and aware and engaged”.
In 2018 Jackson ranked 15th in STIs.
It has jumped 13 spots to number two in one year.
Abdul Haqq attributes the rise in numbers to more people being responsible about their health and learning their status.
"It didn't mean that the numbers were actually increased but people were getting smart enough to actually go get tested," said Abdul Haqq.
Condoms and the PREP pill are recommended for HIV prevention.
Open Arms also offered free testing and a free meal Friday from 4-8 p.m. at One Block East at 642 Tombigbee Street.
Two hundred fifty people were tested during last year’s event.
