Dry Weekend; Flooding Threat Next Week

A clear, calm, and seasonably chilly start this morning; temperatures are running in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A good deal of sunshine throughout the day and slightly warmer as highs reach the lower 60s. The warming trend kicks in Sunday; despite dipping to the 40s tonight, highs surge into the lower 70s by afternoon. Unfortunately, the warmer weather is happening in advance of our next storm system that will bring widespread rain Monday through Wednesday night, including a significant risk for flooding. On average, we’re expecting 4-6 inches in Central Mississippi with the potential for locally higher amounts. Stay with WLBT and Fox 40 for the latest forecast updates.