Belhaven University names scholarship for best selling author Angie Thomas

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New York Times Best Selling Author Angie Thomas says Jackson will always be home. We caught up with her Friday in between her travels around the country and the world. Thomas is hoping to inspire other writers with a scholarship being offered at Belhaven University.
This month Angie Thomas will appear in Elle Magazine with several other award winning authors.
Thomas said, "had you told me years ago that I would be in Elle Magazine, I would not have believed you. You know even being here as a student at Belhaven, studying Creative Writing, wanting to tell stories, wanting to write books, that wouldn't have crossed my mind, so that was a dream come true."
Since the success of her first book "The Hate U Give", Thomas has traveled around the world.
"The Hate U Give film has touched more people than I realized. I've been in countries all over the world where people have told me they've watched the movie. I was in Paris about a week ago”, Thomas said.
Thomas says some of her heroes also saw the film.
“I met Tyler Perry some months ago when he came to Jackson and he was like I love that movie, I love what you’re doing and he invited me to his studio opening as a result," Thomas said.
Her second novel, On the Come Up was released about a year ago and there are big plans in the works.
Thomas said, “it debuted at number one on the New York Times best seller list. It's been translated into multiple languages and now we're working on the film on it and I'm producing it this time around, so I'm really excited about that."
Thomas says The Hate U Give was filmed in Atlanta but she wants to bring some of her projects to Jackson.
“Young people always ask me can I be in the movie, can I be in the movie? I’d love to have some Jackson talent in the film so if we have open casting calls I’m definitely gonna reach out,” said Thomas.
A scholarship has been named for Thomas at Belhaven University where she graduated. She says it is important to help other young people in this state find their gifts.
Thomas said, “it's a full four year scholarship for Creative Writing students. It covers room and board, tuition everything. And it allows them to get their education without that added stress."
Thomas says Jackson will always be home and she wants to help bring opportunity and hope.
"As someone who grew up in Georgetown here in Jackson, where opportunities are not you know, huge, you don't get a lot of opportunities, you have to find opportunities. Access to them isn't easy, but as someone who was given an opportunity to get an education I feel like it’s important that I pass that along to someone else."
Her third book will be available next month.
Thomas said, "I have a book coming out March 3rd called Find Your Voice A Guided Journal to Writing Your Truth. And it’s to help young people who want to write or anybody who wants to write."
Thomas tells us a new novel is coming out next year.
To learn more about the scholarship named for Thomas at Belhaven University click here.
