Weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds this weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s. There may be a stray shower tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise this weekend will be dry. Next week is completely a different story. An unsettled weather pattern will set in and this will result in showers and thunderstorms from time to time Monday through Thursday. While the severe weather threat isn’t big, the potential for heavy rain and flooding is something we must pay very close attention to. We can expect rainfall of between 2 and 4 inches. There could actually be more than that in some cases. South wind at 5mph tonight and north at the same speeds Saturday. Average high is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 5:40pm.