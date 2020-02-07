Tulane looks to end streak vs ECU

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Tulane has been fueled by senior leadership this year while East Carolina has relied on freshmen. Seniors Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 49 percent of Tulane's points this season and 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Tristen Newton and Brandon Suggs have scored 57 percent of the team's points this year and 82 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 32.1 percent of the 84 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 75.2 percent of his free throws this season.