Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drastically colder this evening, than yesterday at this time. Lows will be in the lower 30s by morning, but before we get there, we’ll have a few rain showers this evening. Some of the rain might mix with and even change over to snow flurries briefly before ending and while this happens, temperatures will be above freezing. Sunshine will mix with clouds Friday and highs will reach the 50s. 60 degree weather returns by this weekend with partly sunny skies. There may be a stray shower Saturday. Otherwise, next week looks unsettled with showers and thunderstorms possible Monday through Thursday. HIghs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. West wind at 15mph tonight and 10mph Friday. Average high is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 5:39pm.