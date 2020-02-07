Three charged with child neglect after 3-year-old found in road

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office charged three people with child neglect after a 3-year-old girl living in their home was found wandering in the middle of the road Wednesday.
According to the incident report, the child’s mother, 22-year-old Megan Cochran, the child’s grandmother, 46-year-old Destiny Amerson, and 20-year-old Antonio Cook and were charged with child neglect in connection to the incident.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 304 Magnolia Road in Laurel around 10:11 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a small child in the road.
Two men passing by the area rescued the child, according to Powers Fire and Rescue, who also responded to the scene. Lance Chancellor of Powers Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that the child was wet, cold and not wearing shoes.
When a member of the sheriff’s department arrived, the child was in the back of an ambulance being evaluated by emergency personnel.
According to the incident report, a sergeant went to a home at 305 Magnolia Road to see if anyone knew the child. When he arrived, he found the front door open and received no response from anyone inside the home when he knocked.
Inside the home, the sergeant encountered Cook and Cochran, who both confirmed the child lived in the home. The sergeant told them that the child had been found wandering in the road, and they said they had been sleeping and were not aware the child was outside.
Cook and Cochran were informed that they were being placed under arrest for child neglect.
Cochran told the sergeant that her mother, Amerson, was supposed to be watching the child. The sergeant found Amerson asleep in another room. She was also told that she was being arrested for child neglect, though she was later given a post-arrest citation for child neglect due to her having a disability.
Cook and Cochran were transported to the Jones County Jail.
Powers Fire and Rescue said the child told medical personnel she was hungry, and concerned neighbors provided the child with snacks.
According to the incident report, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office attempted to get Child Protective Services to respond to the scene, but a worker refused to come even after being told that the all three adults were being charged with child neglect.
Powers Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that the child was placed in the custody of her grandmother. Two volunteer firefighters with Powers Fire and Rescue went and picked up a meal for the child and purchased food items for the child and her grandmother with their own personal funds.
