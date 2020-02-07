School district holds ‘Jean Day’ fundraiser for Natchez family who lost son

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Natchez-Adams School District held a fundraiser Friday for the family of a young boy that passed away this week.
Dajon Prater was a student that attended the Mississippi School of the Blind. The district said that anyone who came in contact with Dajon knew that he was a happy and joyful young man who didn’t let his disability stop him in any way.
Friday they held a Jean Day Fundraiser.
Students were able to pay $1 to wear jeans to school and staff members paid $2. But there was no limit to the amount they were allowed to donate.
A GoFundMe has been created for the family also if you would like to help.
