Madison County daycare worker arrested, charged with 3 counts felony child abuse

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County daycare worker has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony child abuse.
39-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Ross was arrested Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
She was also charged with one count of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.
Her bond was set in justice court on Friday morning at $76,000.
On January 30, directors at the Little Footprints Learning Center in Gluckstadt self-reported allegations of abuse to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.
The daycare said investigators in the Sheriff’s Department were reviewing videos taken inside the daycare on a monitoring system the day the abuse was reported.
