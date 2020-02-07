Madison County daycare worker arrested, charged with 3 counts felony child abuse

Madison County daycare worker arrested, charged with 3 counts felony child abuse
Elizabeth Katherine Ross; Source: Madison Co. SO
By Morgan Howard | February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:23 AM

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WLBT) - A Madison County daycare worker has been arrested and charged with three counts of felony child abuse.

39-year-old Elizabeth Katherine Ross was arrested Thursday by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

She was also charged with one count of contributing to the neglect or delinquency of a child.

Her bond was set in justice court on Friday morning at $76,000.

On January 30, directors at the Little Footprints Learning Center in Gluckstadt self-reported allegations of abuse to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

Little Footprints daycare
Little Footprints daycare (Source: David Kenney)

The daycare said investigators in the Sheriff’s Department were reviewing videos taken inside the daycare on a monitoring system the day the abuse was reported.

