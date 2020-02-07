Georgetown residents want the Freedom Corner monument to rise again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freedom Corner in Jackson, at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard no longer stands.
Jackson police say it was destroyed in a single car accident, not by a hate crime.
For the west Jackson community, the crash took out a source of pride in the African American community.
“I cried, because I felt like a part of Georgetown was destroyed,” said Barbara Ramsey.
The widow and mother of three sons has lived in Georgetown for 70 years.
She is saddened by what is now a heap of bricks at Freedom Corner.
Until recently destroyed in a single car crash, it was a monument that symbolized for people in this community the civil rights effort and the men who died to make it happen, Medgar Evers and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"It means freedom," said Ramsey. "It means that we are still struggling. We're not out of the struggle and it gives us hope to know that we can survive and we will survive".
The 83 year old retired City of Jackson employee sees it as a fallen monument to the past.
In the 1960′s her sister and brother were arrested and imprisoned at the State Fairgrounds for demonstrating.
Her father, Jessie Travis, hosted white Freedom Riders during the Civil Rights Movement.
“They would go to his house and he would let them stay and mayor Allen Thompson made sure that the police did not bother them while they were at his house,” added Ramsey.
The intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard has been the site of Civil Rights marches, parades and rallies hosted by Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes.
"People come from all over the world when they come to Jackson Mississippi," said Stokes. "They come right here and visit this monument again Freedom Corner, Martin Luther King Drive and Medgar Evers Boulevard. The only intersection in the world is right here in Jackson Mississippi".
Stokes hopes to have funds to rebuild the monument by Dr. King’s assassination date April 4th.
