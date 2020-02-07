First Alert Forecast: cooler Friday; quiet weekend ahead

FRIDAY: After a frosty start to your Friday, sunshine will shake that chill off through the day. Expect highs to rebound back to near-normal, in the 50s to near 60. We’ll stay quiet and dry into Friday night – lows dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A weak system will sweep past the area Saturday – billowing up a few clouds and could spark a shower or two. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunday trends a bit warmer, similar to last weekend, nearing 70 amid a mix of sun and clouds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: An unsettled pattern with an active sub-tropical jet stream will keep moisture flowing in from the Gulf of Mexico and off the Pacific Ocean through much of next week. Several waves of rain and storms will bring up the possibility of localized flooding and minor river rises amid the daily opportunities for rain. Expect highs Monday to top out near 70; turning back the dial into the 60s through mid-late week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.