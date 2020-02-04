Wednesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storms are winding down as temperatures drop. There is no further severe weather threat overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s with occasional rain showers by morning and the weather will remain the same throughout Thursday with wind chills in the 30s at times. Clear skies will drop readings into the lower 30s Friday morning, but sunshine Friday will help temperatures recover into the 50s. This weekend will be partly sunny with highs in the lower and middle 60s. There is a slight chance for showers Saturday. Monday through Wednesday will be unsettled with occasional showers and thunderstorms and highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Northwest wind tonight and Thursday around 10 mph with higher gusts. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:51am and the sunset is 5:38pm.