Showers and thunderstorms will wind down overnight. Occasional showers with temperatures in the 40s most of Thursday. Showers will taper off Thursday night and may even mix with or change over to snow flurries with temperatures in the 30s, above freezing though. Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 50s. The weekend will be partly sunny with isolated showers Saturday. Temperatures in the 60s this weekend.