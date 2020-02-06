Surviving Motherhood: How one woman’s passions helped her become a better mom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surviving Motherhood is a new series launching on Fox 40 News at 9. Every week there will be special tips for moms, to help them navigate the ever changing world of parenthood.
All kids of topics will be covered from health issues and learning disabilities... to divorce and co-parenting. A spotlight will be placed on local moms who don’t mind sharing their own survival tools.
First up, here’s Kam, a mom who beats or paints to her own drum.
“The most challenging part of motherhood is not knowing what to expect during motherhood. Nobody talks about it.”
Meet Kam an artist and archivist, a photographer and a single mom to 4.
Newly divorced, she says motherhood is a never ending journey that she’s constantly maneuvering.
She said, “let me be really honest... when I first started motherhood... the balance was not there. I threw myself into being a wife, a mother and that’s it, right. And so about 7 years in I burnt out completely and I thought that I was going to have a meltdown.”
So... she took a step back.
Sent the kid’s to grandma’s and re-centered, refocused and found... K.
“And what I found, when I tried to balance motherhood I couldn’t do it because I really didn’t understand who I was prior to being a mother.”
And so... the Kam-era experience was created. An eclectic studio which provides an outlet for her creative nature to flourish.
“I’m a visual person so visual healing is what I call it I put on the clothes how I feel. Today, I put on a top hat and a long drapey black coat and so I did it."
This creative side is in stark contrast to her other job as a funeral photographer.
“That’s what keeps me grounded in this life we all come to this earth and we will eventually die it’s inevitable. So, as I shoot funerals on a day to day basis when I come in here I need it to be alive. I need people to come in and feel like its some sort of amazing experience and it culminates with death. We depart this place and go somewhere else.”
Daily meditation and visits to the sauna are a part of her daily routine. Alone time, that allows her to sweat and reflect.
She said, “it’s 45 minutes where I get to sit and think about what I did good... what I didn’t do so good... what I want to change or not.”
What she won’t change is what she’s learned about herself and her children. She says by taking the time to embrace her passions and center herself... she’s a better Kam... which translates into... a better mom.
“Being a mother taught me how to play again.. and so that really is the best part.”
You can contact Kam for photography and visual healing or for funeral photography at contact@kam-era.com or call at (443)312-9912.
You can also view her website HERE.
