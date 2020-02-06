No evidence of hate crime after Freedom Corner monument destroyed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City leaders hope the Freedom Corner monument will be repaired soon.
The monument was built by the City of Jackson at the corner of Medgar Evers Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive as a dedication to the two civil rights icons.
The monument was destroyed by a car last week.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he’s aiming for the monument to be fixed by April 4, which is the anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination.
Stokes said Freedom Corner is the only intersection in the world that honors two civil rights heroes. He will ask for funds to fix the monument at the next city council meeting.
Police told Stokes there is no evidence that the crash was done as a hate crime. It’s unclear what direction the vehicle was traveling, but it was at a high rate of speed.
Stokes said overall, he’s thankful no one was killed.
“We will rebuild,” he said. “We are not going to turn our back on Medgar Evers. We’re not going to turn our back on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, and we’re not going to turn our back on the people.”
Barbara Ramsey, 83, lives in the Georgetown neighborhood where Freedom Corner was built. She said she felt pride when it was constructed and looks forward to it being rebuilt.
“I was so elated," she said. "A monument for us to be able to drive by and look at and remember all the things that we struggled so hard to get, and that is a corner that people came from all over to see.”
