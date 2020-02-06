Man to spend life in prison for 2014 murder of former Parchman warden

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Holmes County man will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting and killing his aunt, Fay Ann Noel.
At the time, Noel was the warden for the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Her nephew, Kenneth Lee Williams was sentenced to life in prison after a holiday barbecue that turned deadly in 2014.
Sheriff Willie March said gunfire erupted at a family gathering during an argument between Williams and his uncle and things spiraled out of control.
March said Williams fled the scene, but was later arrested at the hospital when he was brought there by a relative for treatment.
Akillie Malone-Oliver, District Attorney of Twenty-First Judicial District, stated it was an awful tragedy which occurred and she is glad that the Noel family has received closure. The victim’s daughter, Lashunketa Noel Clark, the victim’s sister, Sallie Smith and brother of the victim, Simmie Noel, each spoke to the judge and the Defendant before the sentence was given.
