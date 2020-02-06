Madison County Circuit Clerk concerned over low absentee voter turn out

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The signs are up, the booths are too, but Circuit Clerk Anita Wray said few people have come in to vote.
“The lowest I have ever seen it,” she said; "had a few people come in for regular business and wanted to know what the vote here signs were for. And the voting booths -- what were we voting for?”
That’s when it came to Wray’s attention that some people do not know about the coming primary elections. In the last two weeks, only two people have come in, and 4 absentee ballots have been received by mail.
March 10th is the official primary voting date, and that happens to fall during spring break.
“The cut off to register to vote in this primary is Monday, February the 10th of 5 o’clock,” said Wray; "if you are 17 years of age, you can vote in this primary as long as you will be 18 years of age by the general election, which is in November.
Wray said regardless of who you choose to vote for, you should exercise your right.
“...Because there are men and woman that went to war, and fought and died for your right to vote," she said.
