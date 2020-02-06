Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say the former director of the state welfare agency and four other people embezzled millions in federal money meant for the poor and instead channeled it to pay for the drug rehabilitation of a former pro wrestler. State Auditor Shad White said Wednesday that some of the money was used to fraudulently pay the wrestler to teach drug abuse classes in Mississippi even though he was in a luxury drug rehabilitation program in California at the time. White said former Human Services Director John Davis and the others have been indicted on fraud and embezzlement charges.