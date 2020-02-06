Kiffin, Ole Miss add three on signing day

Parrish comes to Oxford as a 4-star prospect and one of the top 150 prospects in the nation according to Rivals. The recruiting site also ranks Parrish as the No. 10 running back in the country and one of the top 25 prospects in the state of Florida. The Goulds, Florida, native ran for 2,319 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior as he led Columbus High School to the Class 8A state championship. He totaled 4,653 rushing yards over his prep career, averaging 9.3 yards per carry and 129.3 yards per game to become his school’s all-time leading rusher.