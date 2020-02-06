First Alert Forecast: chilly showers continue Thursday

THURSDAY: The sluggish front will keep an opportunity of showers in the forecast through mid-day. Temperatures will slip downward into the upper 40s and lower 50s through the day amid a brisk northwest breeze. Rain will taper into the afternoon and skies will gradually clear into Thursday night. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
FRIDAY: After a frosty start to your Friday, sunshine will shake that chill off through the day. Expect highs to rebound back to near-normal, in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll stay quiet and dry into Friday night – lows dropping into the lower to middle 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak system may spark a few showers Saturday before clearing Sunday amid temperatures warming back into the 60s. Highs near 70 return ahead of another chance for rain and storms early next week. Rounds of rain and storms will likely continue to be an issue through the middle and latter parts of next week amid the warmth and mugginess.
