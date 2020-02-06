Baptist Medical Center to offer mobile mammograms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and the Baptist Health Foundation will soon offer mobile mammograms.
The mobile mammography unit is the only one of its kind in central Mississippi and will provide services in Carthage, Kosciusko and Yazoo City.
The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center will host an open house on Monday, February 10 at noon.
“On behalf of Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, we’re excited to launch our new mobile mammography program in central Mississippi,” said Brad Beattie, chief operating officer of the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. “Access to affordable and convenient breast cancer screenings can be lifesaving. Our mobile mammography unit will help our team bring advanced technology to patients in Jackson and our rural communities.”
The Baptist mobile mammography unit will run on a schedule through the communities surrounding Baptist’s hospitals in Carthage, Kosciusko and Yazoo City.
It plans to eventually expand to Vicksburg. The mobile unit provides both 2D and 3D (breast tomosynthesis) mammogram screenings in about 15 to 20 minutes. This service was made possible by Baptist Health Foundation donors.
According to Baptist, beginning at age 40, annual screening mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. Baptist also has financial assistance available through the “fund for the girls” to help those who are underinsured and under-served.
For more information contact the Baptist Foundation at 601-968-1489.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.