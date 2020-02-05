Your heart is in good hands with Baptist surgeons

“The most important benefit offered using the robot is an enhanced ability to visualize the heart valves as well as greatly improved ‘dexterity’ facilitated by the ‘wrists’ of the robotic instruments which mimic (and are controlled by) my hand motions,” said Dr. Harris. “These factors help to contribute to not only the possibility for a more accurate repair of the heart valve but also may actually increase the number of valves that can be repaired rather than replaced. The medical literature has long recognized that patients who have a repaired mitral valve (rather than a replacement) have better long-term outcomes.”