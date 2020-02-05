76-year-old man killed by four dogs in Attala Co.

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has died after he was attacked by four dogs January 30th.
According to Breezy News, Attala Co. Sheriff Tim Nail said the incident happened at a home on Highway 14 W. in Attala County.
76-year-old Harvey Harmon Jr. was the victim.
Breezy News states that, according to Nail, all of the dogs were still on scene when police arrived.
Two of the dogs belonged to a relative of the victim and the other two were strays.
The owner of the two dogs agreed to let them be euthanized. A veterinarian came to the home and did this. One of the stray dogs ran away before he could be euthanized.
According to Sheriff Nail, this appears to have been a random accident. There were no previous complaints about the dogs being aggressive towards people in the past.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.