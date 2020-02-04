Tuesday Night Weather Forecast (Alert Day for Wednesday)

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An alert day is issued for Wednesday. Between Noon and 10pm there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms that could lead to severe storms. Damaging wind, tornadoes, torrential rain, lightning and hail are the threats. A few showers are possible tonight with lows in the 60s. It will turn breezy Wednesday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible. Highs will reach the 70s. A cold front will sweep across the area Wednesday night ending the storm threat and dropping the temperatures into the 40s by Thursday morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and highs in the 40s to around 50, a dramatic difference from the previous day. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny. Highs will return to the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers Saturday. Average high is 58 and the average low is 36. South wind tonight and Wednesday 10mph with gusts over 20mph, especially in thunderstorms. Sunrise is 6:52am and the sunset is 5:37pm.