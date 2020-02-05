Storm damage, outages reported during severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reports of damage from severe weather are coming in. Central Mississippi has several tornado-warned storms in multiple counties.
Simpson County EMA Director John Kilpatrick says they are working on structural damage as well as trees down in the Martinville area.
Yazoo County officials report that a roof blew off of a mobile home on Higwhay 49 at Flectcher Chapel Road. There is structural damage to the roofs of barns & some homes on Kirk Road, Wells Road and Neely Road.
There are also reports of damage on Highway 35 in the Shongelo community in Smith County.
Trees have snapped along I-55 near Pickens.
Attala County officials confirm trees downed and blocking Highway 14 west of the Newport community.
About 1,500 customers are without power due to the severe weather. Entergy is reporting 708 in Warren County and 453 in Madison County.
