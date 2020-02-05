Senator Roger Wicker to vote against impeaching President Trump

WASHINGTON (WTVA) — Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker took to the Senate floor Tuesday to explain why he will not vote to impeach President Trump.
"I will do so because there is not overwhelming evidence, because no high crimes are shown, because there is not a broad consensus among my countrymen — only articles passed on a narrowly partisan basis — and because removing President Trump on these charges at this time would set a dangerous precedent," said Wicker.
The decision by the Republican from Tupelo was not a surprise since the GOP majority in the Senate was widely expected to reject the articles of impeachment delivered by the Democratic-controlled House.
Mississippi's other U.S. Senator, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, indicated she would vote no on impeachment as well.
That impeachment vote is scheduled for Wednesday.
