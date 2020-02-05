School of Dentistry to offer free care to veterans, JPS kids

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The school of dentistry is offering free care to veterans, and JPS children.
On Veterans Day during Dental Mission Week, volunteers from the School of Dentistry and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be providing free dental care to hundreds of veterans.
On Give Kids a Smile Day during Dental Mission Week, volunteers from the School of Dentistry and the University of Mississippi Medical Center will be providing free dental care to hundreds of students from Jackson Public Schools.
WHEN: 10-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5
10:00 - 11:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 7
WHERE: School of Dentistry. Park in Parking Lot D. Enter campus on Peachtree Street off Lakeland Drive and turn left at the first four-way intersection to enter the gated visitor parking area, Lot D. Meet a Public Affairs representative in front of the School of Dentistry. Parking will be validated upon request.
WHY: Many veterans do not qualify for dental benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and cannot afford needed dental care, while the need for early dental care for children in Mississippi remains high. Dental decay is a significant health problem for Mississippi’s third grade children and many have limited access to dental care, according to a statewide oral health survey conducted by the Mississippi State Department of Health during the 2015-2016 school year.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.