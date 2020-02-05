Madison, Clinton schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Severe weather is expected Wednesday, and schools are dismissing early because of it.
According to Director of Communications Gene Wright with Madison County, "because of storms moving into our area, Madison County Schools is dismissing schools approximately 20 minutes early.”
Director Wright said parents and guardian should their student and buses early today, Wednesday, February 5.
Clinton Public schools will also be releasing students about 25 minutes early due to the threat of severe weather.
This story will continue to update if additional schools release students early.
