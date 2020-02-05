Jackson Human and Cultural Services asking for $10,000,000 to go towards repairs and upgrades

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In 2021, Jackson will celebrate its bicentennial and the Capital City is looking to make improvements with major facilities that will attract visitors and host events.
Council members are turning to the legislature to get these projects done.
Jackson Human and Cultural Services division is hoping lawmakers will allocate $10 million dollars for repairs and upgrades at major attractions in the city.
Officials want continued overhauls and improvements for four projects before Jackson’s bicentennial.
They city will ask the legislature for $2 million dollars for the Russell C. Davis Planetarium, $3 million dollars for phase two of construction at Thalia Mara Hall, $3 million dollars for funds toward a new library and $2 million for renovations of Smith Park.
"We felt like this was something strong enough having had conversations with people kind of prior to the legislative session that the legislature felt comfortable with supporting city with," said Human and Cultural Services Deputy Director David Lewis. "That's why we put these together in this particular structure".
The Jackson Bicentennial resolution passed unanimously.
City leaders also revised the 2020 budget for Human and Cultural Services to add $46,000.
This money will be used to install cameras and a security system at Thalia Mara Hall following over half a dozen night-time break-ins.
JPD gets just under half-a-million dollars to correct the 2020 budget that left off an item regarding vehicles.
"This just corrects that oversight and makes certain that the police department has sufficient money within its budget for necessary repair to police vehicles," said Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.
The mayor said upgraded software will soon eliminate the oversight caused by human error when imputing data.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.