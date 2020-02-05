Authorities locate van, identify Gulfport woman killed after 5 people are struck in hit-and-run outside plasma center

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A white van suspected of running over five people outside a plasma center in Gulfport has been found, said police.
A Gulfport woman identified as 60-year-old Doris Ducksworth has been identified as the victim killed in the hit-and-run, according to Coroner Brian Switzer. Four others were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said PIO Jason Ducre’ with Gulfport Police Department.
The hit-and-run happened at 5:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the CSL Plasma Center near the intersection of Airport Road.
According to Ducre’, the victims were outside the CSL Plasma Center waiting for it to open when the van jumped the sidewalk and struck five people.
According to Switzer, Ducksworth was sitting in a chair by the front door of the plasma center when she was struck by the vehicle. She died at the scene from blunt force trauma.
After running over the five victims, Ducre’ said the van then kept going, dropping some plumbing tools and supplies out of the back of the vehicle, before heading south on Highway 49.
The van - which police initially said could be a Ford Utility van with front end damage - was located around 8 a.m. at a Shell gas station on Creosote and Highway 49. It was abandoned. Police have not released information about the driver yet.
Authorities have not said whether they the hit-and-run was doing intentionally or not. Police are still investigating.
If you have any information about this hit-and-run, the white van, or the person who drives it, please contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
