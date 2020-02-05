ALERT DAY: Showers, storms, a few strong, possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: The sluggish front will bring a round of showers and storms to the region. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and a few spin-up tornadoes. Highs will top out in the 70s. A lower storm coverage and evolution of a severe threat could come to fruition if a complex of storms develops near the Gulf Coast. Storms will end through the evening, but scattered showers will continue as lows drop into the 40s.
THURSDAY: The sluggish front will keep an opportunity of showers in the forecast through mid-day. Temperatures will slip downward into the upper 40s and lower 50s through the day amid a brisk northwest breeze. Rain will taper into the afternoon and skies will gradually clear into Thursday night. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will slip into the region, bringing sun for Friday. Highs will rebound to near 60. A weak system may spark a few showers Saturday before clearing Sunday amid temperatures warming back into the 60s. Highs in the 70s return ahead of another chance for rain and storms early next week.
