ALERT DAY: Showers, storms, a few strong, possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: The sluggish front will bring a round of showers and storms to the region. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and a few spin-up tornadoes. Highs will top out in the 70s. A lower storm coverage and evolution of a severe threat could come to fruition if a complex of storms develops near the Gulf Coast. Storms will end through the evening, but scattered showers will continue as lows drop into the 40s.