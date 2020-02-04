Williams leads JSU over UAPB, SWAC record up to 9-0

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - The Jackson State version of the of the twin towers, Ameshya Williams and Marneisha Hamer, combined for 30 points and 14 rebounds in the Lady Tigers 56-44 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday evening. JSU improved to 11-8 and 9-0 in the SWAC and completed the first-half conference sweep, while UAPB falls to 4-15 and 3-6 in the conference.
Coming into the matchup, JSU was ranked one of the top-rebounding teams in the nation and UAPB could not keep up with the Lady Tigers in front of the basket. The Blue and White outrebounded the Lady Golden Lions 41-25, including 27-15 on the defensive glass. JSU also outscored UAPB 40-26 in the paint and scored 17 second-chance points.
Williams finished with a game-high 16 points on 7-for-15 shooting from the field and grabbed 10 boards for her sixth double-double of the season. Hamer added 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor and freshman Keshuna Luckett added 10 points and recorded four steals.
Sumer Williams scored eight points and finished with a game-high 11 rebounds. Kaisah Lucky handed out a game-best eight assists to go with six rebounds and a pair of steals.
JSU returns to action Saturday and hosts rival Alcorn State at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.