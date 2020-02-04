Vehicle, suspects involved in Attala Co. house burglary wanted by CrimeStoppers

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attala County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a suspect and the vehicle they were driving. The man is wanted for burglarizing a home in Attala County on January 16.
The same suspect and vehicle is believed to have been involved in two other attempts on the same date.
The vehicle is believed to be a Chevrolet Suburban with a sunroof and low profile (2″) hood scoop. It is missing a rear center cap on driver side rear wheel.
According to the sheriff’s department, the suspect is described as being 5 ft. 9″ to 6 ft. tall, stocky build, and dark complexion low haircut and neat in appearance.
Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.
If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online or with your mobile device at www.P3tips.com.
