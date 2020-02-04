Report shows Hard Rock collapse has cost the city over $11 million

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - How much money is the Hard Rock collapse costing the city? City leaders have said the Hard Rock collapse site has cost the city millions, but we're now learning the price tag is more than $11 million since October.
According to the source, the $11 million only includes the costs from 2019 and not the costs from 2020 so far.
The slide also breaks the costs down into different categories:
One being damages to streets and infrastructure, which has cost nearly $3 million.
Lost revenue from changes to RTA and show cancellations at the Saenger Theatre total to about $5 million.
Also, staffing additional personnel, like fire and safety units, has cost more than $2 million.
The report lists other additional costs, pertaining to public safety, which adds up to over $2 million.
Fox 8 is expected to hear more about this expensive breakdown from city leaders tomorrow. The council meeting starts at 10 a.m.
See the report below:
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.