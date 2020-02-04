MSU student sinks $5,000 half court shot, sparks controversy

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) - It was a shot that shook the Humphrey Coliseum Thursday night.
During halftime of the Mississippi State Women’s Basketball game, freshman Alex Howell sunk a half-court shot. The Canon Motors promotion was worth $5,000.
But the issue is, he might’ve stepped over the half-court line.
It’s not often you’re presented with an opportunity to win a large amount of cash. But Howell had that opportunity and delivered.
It’s a moment Howell said that is a highlight of his freshman year.
“I stepped up and was like, there’s no way,” described Howell.
But it happened.
It was a shock to Howell who said he’s seen this scenario happen before.
“There’s no way. I’ve watched this. I’ve been to a ton of games. There’s no way,” said Howell.
Howell explained he wasn’t sure he was going to make the shot because he got tripped up when releasing the ball.
“I go to shoot, and I stop. I’m like ‘wow.’ It’s just like for a split second, I froze. Like, I’m not going to make this. I shot and I just see it go in and from there it’s just insane,” described Howell.
Celebration. Then, a moment of shock.
Howell said he was told he might’ve crossed the line. That meant the $5,000 reward might not be given to him.
“If you look at the picture, I did. My toe was just about an inch on, maybe over the line. But I got a call and everything is fine with that. It’s the insurance company, which I mean, they’re just doing their job. I mean rules are rules,” said Howell.
WCBI reached out to promotion sponsor Chris Kean with Canon Motors.
They said even if Howell was a toe over the line, Canon will pay up – regardless of what the insurance company decides.
As for Howell, he said the thought of not getting the money was gut-wrenching.
“Oh man, I wanted to leave, first off. Man, that one, my heart sunk. It was insane. I was like ‘oh my goodness.’ Just. You having like $5,000 and then not having it and, a few minutes it’s like, man. Crazy,” said Howell.
The good news is during the Mississippi State women’s basketball game against Georgia Monday night, Howell will be presented with his $5,000 check.
