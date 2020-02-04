Law enforcement of all levels meet and greet in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several seats were filled by federal to local law enforcement agencies at the Jackson Police Training Academy on Tuesday.
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said strengthening these relationships will help to improve safety in the surrounding communities.
“You are much more apt to work with somebody that you know as opposed to somebody that you feel like is a stranger to you,” said Vance.
As the representatives mingled, Vance mentioned his latest project, including updates to the Hinds County Detention Center.
“I talked about this on the campaign trail a lot -- short term goal is to get our jail in a condition where we can be taken off the consent decree list. The long term vision is maybe building a new one,” he said.
This was the first gathering hosted by the sheriff’s department but he hopes to keep this going on a monthly basis.
“We will limit the recurring meeting to the law enforcement people. The chiefs, the DAs, people that are actually involved in the day-to-day operation of the criminal justice system in Hinds County,” said Vance.
