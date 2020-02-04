Jacob Scott being extradited back to South Mississippi to face charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager then faking his own death to avoid those charges is being extradited back to Mississippi.
On Friday, Jacob Blair Scott waived his preliminary hearing, requesting that he be extradited back to Mississippi. Authorities in Oklahoma - where Scott was arrested - handed him over to the custody of U.S. Marshals, where he will remain until he arrives back in Jackson County.
However, authorities say it could be weeks before he actually makes it to the county jail in Pascagoula.
In a financial report signed by Scott when he was handed into the custody of the marshals, it states that he does not have any cash and had earned $5,600 over the last year for labor he completed.
He also reported owning an estimated $14,000 in assets. It’s not clear exactly what those assets are. However, they could be real estate, automobiles, or other items of value. The financial statement also stated that Scott had been paying $500/month in rent and $160/month in electricity fees.
Authorities say inmates being extradited long distances are usually done so on a bus, which picks up and drops off inmates at various facilities. That’s why it could take a few weeks before Scott is back in Pascagoula.
The last time a suspect was extradited across the country to Jackson County, it took a month before he arrived.
Once Scott arrives back in South Mississippi, he will receive a court-appointed attorney per his request. At that time, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will continue their investigation into the charges against Scott.
Scott is facing several charges related to the sexual assault of a Jackson County teen, including allegations that he impregnated the 14-year-old girl. On July 30, 2018, just days before he was set to plead guilty to those charges, Scott vanished. His dinghy boat was later found, along with a gun and a suicide note, in Orange Beach, Ala. Authorities have maintained since then that strong evidence indicated Scott faked his own death.
Scott was arrested just hours after the U.S. Marshals sent out a national release naming him to their Top 15 Most Wanted List.
