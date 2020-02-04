‘It just sells itself’: Construction continues as Costco in Ridgeland prepares for opening

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Costco’s Mississippi is coming together, with contractors and management hard at work daily as they prepare for the grand opening.
The wholesale store “unlike any other” opens in Ridgeland March 12.
“Ridgeland is a great booming area,” said Costco general manager Ralph. “It’s located in a terrific spot. It’s right down the street from Renaissance at Colony Park, it’s easy to get from I-55, and it couldn’t be a better spot.”
According to the general manager, Costco does everything with the consumer in mind.
“Costco is known for having high quality products for a low price, and we love to pass those savings on to the member. We have a hundred million memberships worldwide. It just sells itself.”
You can get a basic Costco membership for $60 or a VIP membership for $120. With the VIP membership, you receive 2% back on all of your purchases at the end of the year.
