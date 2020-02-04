First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, storms through Thursday

TUESDAY: Clouds will be commonplace through the day with highs rebounding into the 60s and 70s. Scattered passing showers and storms will be possible, so having an umbrella may be a good thing. A strong storm or two will be possible late Tuesday night into the early hours of Wednesday as a slow cold front moves into the region.
WEDNESDAY: The sluggish front will bring a round of showers and storms to the region. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail. Highs will top out in the 70s. A lower storm coverage and evolution of a severe threat could come to fruition if a complex of storms develops near the Gulf Coast. Storms will end through the evening, but scattered showers will continue as lows drop into the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s with showers continuing Thursday. Sun returns Friday; a weak system may spark a few showers Saturday before clearing Sunday amid temperatures warming back into the 60s. Highs near 70 may briefly return ahead of another chance for rain and storms early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
