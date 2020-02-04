Crossgates Lake in Brandon has dropped several feet. Here’s why.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Crossgates Lake is no stranger to the Brandon Community.
The popular spot is a go-to for people to fish and hangout.
But with water levels dropping nearly 4 feet lately, neighbors say they want answers.
It’s a 60-year-old lake surrounded by trees, wildlife, and people admiring its beauty.
“We like to hangout here at the lake because we like to watch the ducks and see the beautiful scenery!”
But if you’ve driven past the lake lately, you might have noticed pumps sucking in water, dropping water levels.
It’s raising eyebrows for neighbors in the community like Alex Wright and her 3-year-old grandson.
“It looks like they are draining the pond out. I want to know what this is all about!”
Even though the lake flows through private property, the City of Brandon steps in when they need a helping hand.
Now the burning question lingers through town…. why is the Crossgate Lake dropping several feet?
“There are two pumps and some pipes that are pulling water in. We had a huge amount of rain a few weeks ago that topped the levee and on the east side of the levee it did some damage. So now we are doing preventative maintenance on it.”
Another question we took to Mayor Butch Lee: Will this impact the wildlife who call this place home?
“I hope this doesn’t do that much damage so it won’t hurt all the ducks and the fish.”
“It won’t have any impact at all on any wildlife. Just out from the levee it is 12 or 14 feet deep.”
This isn’t the first time the lake has been through a rough patch.
Mayor Lee say’s back in 2003 the same thing happened to the west side of the lake.
“They had to go in fill it, and drill some holes in the concrete. It developed a void in the concrete so they want us to fix that.”
Mayor Lee says this is what it will take to keep the lake around for another 60 years.
“Probably by the time they get through working on it, hopefully it will be a lot better.”
