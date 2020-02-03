SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Masked men break into Jackson liquor store

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Liquor Connection in Jackson was broken into November 27th and the thieves were caught on camera.
According to Sgt. Holmes, Jackson police are investigating the break-in.
According to the store owners, the break-in happened at 3:30 a.m. Two men were seen on surveillance video walking into the parking lot. They ripped the metal sheets and the wall of the small back room.
They tried to get into the building by taking the grill off the window. When that didn’t work, they broke the front door of the party store (connected to the liquor store).
The suspects worked for about 30 minutes to break the lock. After they got into the party store, they entered the liquor store and ripped the ADT box off the wall.
They stole several cartons of cigarettes and cigar boxes.
According to the owners, the shorter suspect has a tattoo on his left arm.
If you recognize these men, please contact Jackson police at (601) 960-1234.
